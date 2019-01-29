UPDATED: Blackpool's game against Wycombe Wanderers to go ahead after pitch passes two inspections

Blackpool's League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers will go ahead as planned after the Bloomfield Road pitch passed two inspections.

READ MORE: Ten goals not enough for hungry Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet

It follows heavy rainfall in the area which has left patches of surface water on the Bloomfield Road pitch.

Although the rain has now stopped and the surface is said to have improved as the day wore on, referee Martin Coy still decided to hold two inspections to make sure the pitch was safe to play on.

An initial inspection took place at 4.30pm before a second one was held and hour later, which was followed by the news the match was on.

The game, which has been rearranged following Blackpool's run to the third round of the FA Cup, kicks off at 7.45pm.

Terry McPhillips labelled the pitch a "cow field" after Blackpool's last home game, the 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town.

Both he and captain Jay Spearing also remarked that the Seasiders would have no other option but to change their style of play because of the detiorating state of the surface.