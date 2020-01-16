League One rumours from around the web

UPDATE: Blackpool set to announce latest signing, Newcastle United youngster wanted, Wigan Athletic swoop for free agent - League One rumours

The January transfer window has just past the midway stage as League One clubs continue their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run in.

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore still hopes to strengthen his squad this January after admitting he needs new players in. (Doncaster Free Press)

1. Rovers chief on transfers

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore still hopes to strengthen his squad this January after admitting he needs new players in. (Doncaster Free Press)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Rotherham manager Paul Warne confirmed he held talks with free agent Ben Marshall, however revealed he didnt want to join the club. (Yorkshire Post)

2. Free agent snubs Millers

Rotherham manager Paul Warne confirmed he held talks with free agent Ben Marshall, however revealed he didnt want to join the club. (Yorkshire Post)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Brentford have identified Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as a top target this month as they look to aid their Premier League promotion push. (West London Sport)

3. Posh striker among Brentford target

Brentford have identified Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as a top target this month as they look to aid their Premier League promotion push. (West London Sport)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed he had accepted a second bid from an unnamed Championship - but that club is understood to be Birmingham City. (Football Insider)

4. Maddison holding talks with Birmingham

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed he had accepted a second bid from an unnamed Championship - but that club is understood to be Birmingham City. (Football Insider)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3