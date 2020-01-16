UPDATE: Blackpool set to announce latest signing, Newcastle United youngster wanted, Wigan Athletic swoop for free agent - League One rumours

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Rovers chief on transfers Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore still hopes to strengthen his squad this January after admitting he needs new players in. (Doncaster Free Press)

2. Free agent snubs Millers Rotherham manager Paul Warne confirmed he held talks with free agent Ben Marshall, however revealed he didnt want to join the club. (Yorkshire Post)

3. Posh striker among Brentford target Brentford have identified Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as a top target this month as they look to aid their Premier League promotion push. (West London Sport)

4. Maddison holding talks with Birmingham Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed he had accepted a second bid from an unnamed Championship - but that club is understood to be Birmingham City. (Football Insider)

