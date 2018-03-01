UPDATE: Blackpool's game against Northampton called off

Blackpool's game against Northampton Town has fallen foul of the weather.

The match has been postponed following an early pitch inspection, with local official Barry Cropp finding the surface at Bloomfield Road frozen.

This comes despite the pitch covers remaining on all week, however the protection is only effective to -4 degrees.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

This is Blackpool's second postponement in the space of just over a month.

The Seasiders' home game against Charlton Athletic, due to take place on January 27, was forced to be rearranged after the original tie was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

That fixture will now take place on Tuesday, March 13.