'Unlucky' Ryan Edwards set for Blackpool chance against Peterborough

Ryan Edwards is in line for his first league start in more than a month when Blackpool host third-placed Peterborough United on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was last in the starting 11 for a League One game when Pool drew 1-1 at Accrington Stanley on September 21.

However, he is set to get his chance in place of the suspended Curtis Tilt against Posh. Tilt was red-carded in the goalless draw at Burton for two bookings.

Edwards was brought on when Tilt went for his early bath, midfielder Matty Virtue making way.

And his performance in the last half-hour impressed manager Simon Grayson, who said: “Ryan has been really unlucky over the last few weeks not to be playing because he started the season ever so well.

“At Burton he was part of a back five that had to put their bodies on the line and got their blocks off against a team that pass it quickly around that 18-yard box, where you have to stay with runners.

“It would have been a good point away from home at a difficult place with 11 men, never mind with 10 men for so long.”

Former Morecambe man Edwards, who joined the Seasiders from Plymouth Argyle in the summer, was a regular starter for the first few weeks of the season.