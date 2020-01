And we’ve got all of the latest League One transfer gossip – with fresh rumours regarding Antoine Semenyo, Greg Docherty, Ben Whiteman, Aiden McGeady and more, plus news of two DONE DEALS.

1. DONE DEAL Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Welsh international eyed Will Vaulks has allegedly caught the eye of Bristol City, Stoke City and Sunderland. However, manager Phil Parkinson is instead pursuing alternative targets. (Wales Online/Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Attacker to leave Sunderland? Aiden McGeady continues to be linked with a move away from Sunderland - the attacker is free to leave the Stadium of Light. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo

4. DONE DEAL Oxford United have signed Derby County midfielder George Thorne. Getty Buy a Photo

