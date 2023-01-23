It’s already been a busy few weeks in the market for the Seasiders, who have brought in four new names in the form of Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler and Tom Trybull.

Going the other way has been Theo Corbeanu, who returned early to Wolves, Callum Wright, who completed a permanent move to Plymouth Argyle, and Grant Ward, who departed after the expiration of his short-term contract.

There’s still work to be done though on the transfer front, with new boss Mick McCarthy out to bolster his new squad.

Centre-back is certainly a priority, with the Seasiders already on the hunt for a player in that position before Marvin Ekpiteta picked up what looked to be a hamstring injury against Watford last weekend.

It’s understood Rhys Williams is set to return to Liverpool to create space for another centre-back to come through the door.

Burnley’s Luke McNally is certainly a target, with Vincent Kompany willing to loan out the former Oxford man to ensure he gets first-team action.

Aden Flint is reportedly free to leave Stoke City

The 23-year-old, who has only made one start since making the move to Turf Moor, is also attracting interest from Blackpool’s relegation rivals Rotherham and Wigan, while League One promotion-chasers Sheffield Wednesday are also in the race.

McNally isn’t the only centre-back Blackpool have been linked with though, with Stoke City’s out-of-favour defender Aden Flint also mentioned.

The 33-year-old, who worked with McCarthy at Cardiff City, is known to be a target for Derby County, but the Sunday Mirror are reporting that McCarthy could hijack their move.

Looking further afield, the Seasiders have also been linked with Tottenham’s highly-rated midfielder Harvey White.

Football Insider claims the Seasiders are one of ‘multiple’ EFL sides who are interested in a loan move for the 21-year-old, who was handed his first-team debut by Antonio Conte earlier this month.

The Seasiders currently have six loanees on their books in Williams, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Ian Poveda.

Clubs in the EFL are allowed to sign as many loan players as they wish, but only five can be named in a match-day squad.

