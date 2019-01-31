TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY AS IT HAPPENED: How did Blackpool and Fleetwood Town fare on the final day of the January window

Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton
Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton
0
Have your say

The transfer window slammed shut at 11pm on January 31 but how what did Blackpool and Fleetwood Town get up to on deadline day?

Reflect on the drama by follow our live blog below: