TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY AS IT HAPPENED: How did Blackpool and Fleetwood Town fare on the final day of the January window Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton The transfer window slammed shut at 11pm on January 31 but how what did Blackpool and Fleetwood Town get up to on deadline day? Reflect on the drama by follow our live blog below: Blackpool linked with permanent deadline day move for promising Liverpool midfielder Joe Bunney joins Rochdale on transfer deadline day after having loan deal at Blackpool cut short