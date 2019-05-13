Transfer deadline changes give Blackpool and Fleetwood Town more time to wrap up summer deals

The EFL has confirmed the deadline for the 2019 summer transfer window will differ for clubs in the Championship and those in League One and League Two.

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will have until 5pm on Monday, September 2 to complete all permanent and loan registrations.

The deadline was originally due to be the end of August but it has been moved back to September as August 31 falls on a Saturday.

Championship clubs, meanwhile, have until Thursday, August 8 to complete their signings, to coincide with the first week of the Premier League season.

The EFL's says today's confirmation follows a consultation process, with clubs voting their preference prior to a formal vote at last week's Extraordinary General Meeting.

Changes to the summer transfer window meant there were two deadlines last August. The first, for permanent deals, fell the day before the start of the Premier League season, before a second loan deadline for EFL clubs at the end of August.