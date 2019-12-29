Tranmere Rovers v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Build-up, team news and action from Seasiders' final game of 2019 The Seasiders are bidding for their first win at Prenton Park since 1978 Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool are in action for the final time in 2019 today when they make the trip to Prenton Park to take on Micky Mellon's Tranmere Rovers. Follow our live blog below for regular updates throughout the day: Ex-Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston has sold one of his properties for £13m - and Valeri Belokon is not happy Grant Ward gunning to help Simon Sadler take Blackpool back to the Championship