Top marks all round: Player ratings from Blackpool's pulsating and relentless display against QPR

Here's how Pool's players rated during the 1-1 draw...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Nothing he could do about Willock’s stunning goal, but otherwise had virtually nothing to do. A surprisingly quiet night.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 9/10
Never stopped running from start to finish. Energy levels are insane. Fouled for one penalty but could easily have had another.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Just gets better and better. Looks a class above this level. Does everything with ease and almost scored too.
4. James Husband - 8/10
Continuously written off at centre-back, but always delivers. Involved in the build up for the penalty and defended superbly.