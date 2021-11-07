The Seasiders were fabulous from start to finish...only to be held to a frustrating draw

Top marks all round: Player ratings from Blackpool's pulsating and relentless display against QPR

Blackpool were frustratingly held to a draw in a pulsating encounter against QPR last night in front of the television cameras.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during the 1-1 draw...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Nothing he could do about Willock’s stunning goal, but otherwise had virtually nothing to do. A surprisingly quiet night.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 9/10

Never stopped running from start to finish. Energy levels are insane. Fouled for one penalty but could easily have had another.

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Just gets better and better. Looks a class above this level. Does everything with ease and almost scored too.

4. James Husband - 8/10

Continuously written off at centre-back, but always delivers. Involved in the build up for the penalty and defended superbly.

