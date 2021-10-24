Top marks all round: Player ratings from Blackpool's derby day delight against Preston North End

Here's how Pool's players rated during yesterday's 2-0 win...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Had relatively little to do, but got his distribution spot on. Faced a barrage of balls into his six-yard box at times.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
Fired up for the big occasion. Won big header after big header. Quickly becoming a cult hero with his celebrations.
3. Richard Keogh - 8/10
PNE looked to get in behind him but he was having none of it. Had his hands full with Emil Riis but kept him quiet.
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Pure class. Made vital blocks throughout and always in the right place to mop up. Absolute colossus of a display.