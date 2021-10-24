Blackpool's players celebrate a memorable derby victory

Top marks all round: Player ratings from Blackpool's derby day delight against Preston North End

It was derby delight for Blackpool yesterday as they saw off fierce rivals Preston North End in comfortable fashion at Bloomfield Road.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during yesterday's 2-0 win...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Had relatively little to do, but got his distribution spot on. Faced a barrage of balls into his six-yard box at times.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

Fired up for the big occasion. Won big header after big header. Quickly becoming a cult hero with his celebrations.

3. Richard Keogh - 8/10

PNE looked to get in behind him but he was having none of it. Had his hands full with Emil Riis but kept him quiet.

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Pure class. Made vital blocks throughout and always in the right place to mop up. Absolute colossus of a display.

Player ratings
