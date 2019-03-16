Tony Grant explains why he chose to join Blackpool

Terry McPhillips’ new number two Tony Grant says he wouldn’t have joined Blackpool had the Oystons still been in charge.

The former Everton and Burnley midfielder was confirmed as Gary Brabin’s replacement on Thursday on a deal that will run until the end of the season.

Grant, who has previously worked with McPhillips at Blackburn Rovers, says the recent changes at Bloomfield Road swayed his mind when weighing up his options.

Explaining why he opted to join the club, Grant said: “I’ve been in football all my life, I’ve been a coach and I’ve recently come out of scouting.

“This club has had a recent upturn and the opportunity was there and I thought it was a good idea to see what it’s all about.

“I probably wouldn’t have come before hand, if I’m being really honest.

“There’s a positive outlook now which you’ve seen with the last two games; the fans and the whole town have picked up.

“Me as a person, I have big morals and that was probably a big reason why I said yes.”

Grant has been impressed with what he’s seen of Blackpool this year and believes they’re still in with a shout of finishing in the League One play-offs.

“I’ve watched Blackpool numerous times this season and this just felt like it was the right thing to do,” he said.

“I feel sorry in a way for the players because they’ve got to play on that pitch, it’s actually the worst pitch I’ve seen.

“But they do it and they try and play football. They’ve got a lot of individual players and I know quite a few of them.

“The league is very close. They are fighting to get in the play-offs and I’m hoping that fight can go on until the end of the season.

“I’ve known Terry since coaching with youth players, bringing in and developing players,” he added.

“We got on and my pathway went a different way, but I keep in contact with lots of different people in football and I’ve always kept in contact with Terry.”

Grant will be in the dugout for the first time this afternoon when Blackpool head to Burton Albion, to take on one of his former friends in Nigel Clough.

“There’s no pressure when you’re sat in the stand scouting,” Grant joked.

“I know Cloughie, I was on my course with him and he’s done a great job at Burton for years.

“I’m sure it will be a really tough game but it’s one where we will go toe-to-toe with them and hopefully we can come away with the three points.”