Tony Grant believes Blackpool can be successful if the club backs Terry McPhillips

Tony Grant believes there’s no limit to what Blackpool can achieve next season – as long as manager Terry McPhillips gets the right backing.

The Seasiders maintained a play-off challenge for much of this season’s campaign only to drift away from the top six in recent weeks.

Grant, who has confirmed he is set to leave his role as assistant manager during the summer to link up with Robbie Fowler at Brisbane Roar, expects Pool to go one better next term.

“It will be nice for Terry to get a full pre-season under his belt,” Grant said.

“Some of the loan players will go back to their clubs which will give opportunities for the new Nya Kirbys and the new Ben Heneghans to come out.

“Terry will also get the chance to find new players and he’s quite clever in the market.

“If they can get some players in early, get a good pre-season under their belt then let’s have it right, there’s some positivity around the club anyway in the last month or so, so things are going in the right direction.

“If they back the management, get some money spent on the pitch and the training ground, there’s a great chance they could be at least a top-six side next year.

“I thought the fans really enjoyed the game on Monday, there’s no better feeling than winning a derby at home.

“The manner in which we won it as well, in stoppage time, it’s perfect really.

“The fans have come back and I hope next season they will come in their droves to support the club.

“I think it’s easily achievable they will be a top-six side next year, so it’s an exciting time for the club.”

The Seasiders will lose a number of loan players once the season finishes, with Joe Dodoo, Antony Evans, Ben Heneghan and Nya Kirby all set to return to their parent clubs.

Grant has been impressed with their contribution and hasn’t ruled out one or two of them returning next season.

“I’ve known Ben for a long time so I knew what he could produce,” he said. “I never knew Nya, but he’s really impressed me. I’m a big fan of his.

“If he continues working hard I’m hoping he can be a Premier League footballer because he’s got the potential to be one.

“I’ve known Antony Evans for a long time and I know what he brings to the table and he’s impressed.

“These are all young lads who have bright futures and you never know, they might come back next year because they’ve enjoyed it.”