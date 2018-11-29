'Tinkerman Terry' suggests Blackpool could make more changes for Solihull Moors FA Cup clash

Terry McPhillips has suggested he will be making more changes to his Blackpool side for tomorrow night's FA Cup clash against Solihull Moors.

Despite coming off the back of a 3-0 win against Burton Albion, the Pool boss opted to make four changes to his team at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

It backfired, with the hosts earning a 2-0 victory to bring an end to Blackpool's five-game winning run.

With a place in the third round of the FA Cup at stake at Solihull, McPhillips suggested he could make further changes.

When asked if he's likely to tinker, the Pool boss joked: “We just tinker anyway, don’t we? We just tinker for the sake of tinkering.

“I don’t think it will be the same team as Doncaster, but we’ll have a look and we’ll pick a team and have a game plan.

“We haven’t picked up any injuries from Tuesday night, so that’s good. We will just assess one or two who are close to being fit - Callum Guy and Ollie Turton in particular.

“We’ll have a look at them and see how they’ve reacted from training.

“It’s a tight stadium although it’s one of the few I’ve not been to myself. All the reports coming back is that the pitch is very good.

“It’s the FA Cup, so it does have that excitement and there are going to be upsets this weekend, there’s no doubt about it, but we’ve got to make sure we’re not one of them.”