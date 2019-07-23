'Time to move on': Blackpool fans have their say on Charlie Adam's move to Reading Adam signed for Championship side Reading last night Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Blackpool fans' dreams of seeing Charlie Adam make a sensational return to Bloomfield Road were dashed last night when he signed for Reading. Here's how you reacted to the news on social media: Simon Grayson tells Blackpool fans a new signing could be on the way If Blackpool can get promoted to the Premier League then so can Reading, says Charlie Adam