Tilt is bent on keeping up fine form at Blackpool

Curtis Tilt was delighted with the way Blackpool ground out a 1-0 win at Peterborough United and hopes to seal back-to-back wins at home to Gillingham tonight.

The Seasiders have won plenty of plaudits for their attractive brand of football this season and, during the first half on Saturday, they were back to their best as they cut Peterborough open time and time again.

But they showed a different set of qualities in the second period, as they dug in to grind out the much-needed three points to put an end to their three-game losing run in League One.

“It was a great performance,” defender Tilt said. “The last couple of weeks have been disappointing but all the lads dug in.

“We played some good football but when we needed to dig in, we did it very well. We said at half-time if we get a clean sheet, we win the game and that proved to be the case.

“Obviously with Vass (Kyle Vassell) back up front and scoring on his return, it set the tone from minute one.

“He did a lot of running and all credit to him for doing that because he’s been out for a while.

“But he’s been working hard in the gym without the lads, which is a bit boring but he’s come in and done very well.”

The win, Blackpool’s first in the league since the 2-1 victory against Bury in October, saw them cut the gap to the play-off spots to just three points – with a game in hand still to play.

Bowyer’s side are back in action at Bloomfield Road this evening (7.45pm).

Tilt added: “We’ve been working hard on our patterns of play in training and you can see it worked.

“The gaffer decided to push Colin (Daniel) forward so that meant Ollie (Turton) came in at left-back.

“He’s been doing really well this year so it was a no-brainer really to keep him in the team and to move Kelvin (Mellor) over to right back.

“People say the young lads don’t put their bodies about but Callum (Cooke) and Sean (Longstaff) did it very well.

“Ryan (Allsop) made one or two saves in the first half but in the second half we were more compact and stayed in our shape to grind the result out.

“It was a massive result and hopefully we can repeat it now on Tuesday.

“The gaffer hasn’t set a points target for us, but obviously we just want to win every game.”

Bowyer explained that he moved Turton over to left-back as he did not deserve to be dropped from the team.

He said: “We felt we needed to get Kelvin in the team. His height is obviously an advantage in both boxes.

“But Ollie Turton did not deserve to be out of the team with his performances.

“We had a little look at it and we thought maybe the time was right to push Colin Daniel up and give us a bit more strength, power and pace going forward.

“We went with Ollie at left-back and again he was exceptional for us.”