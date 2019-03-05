Ticket sales pass 13,000 mark for Blackpool fans' big homecoming

Blackpool FC has revealed more than 13,000 tickets have now been sold for the big homecoming against Southend United on Saturday.

Thousands of supporters are set to return to Bloomfield Road this weekend after boycotting the ground under the now removed Oyston regime.

For many, it will be the first time they have stepped back inside Bloomfield Road in four years.

The club, who have now opened up the north side of the East Stand, have also announced the ticket office will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

In a statement, the club said: "This decision has been made in order to allow ticket office staff to print and post out match tickets to those who have purchased a set season ticket seat for the remainder of the campaign.

"A malfunction on the machine that issues season ticket cards has prevented said cards from being sent out to supporters who have bought season tickets in the past week. For the Southend United and Doncaster Rovers matches, paper tickets will now be issued in the post.

"Supporters who have already been given match tickets, prior to a season ticket seat move, as well as those sitting in Block L, are unaffected by this news.

"The club would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"Given that the shop and ticket office will now be closed tomorrow (Wednesday), extended hours have now been confirmed for Thursday, with the premises to be open between the hours of 9am and 7.30pm."

Supporters can still purchase tickets online.

The club is now under the control of receiver Paul Cooper, whose task it is to discharge the football club and its related assets to recoup the £25m Valeri Belokon is still owed by Owen Oyston.

The board responsible for the day-to-day running of the club lies in the hands of the four-man board, which consists of Ben Hatton, Ian Currie, Michael Bolingbroke and Tim Fielding.

Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher were both removed from their roles last week and the Oystons Estate Agents' sign has been removed from the stadium this lunchtime.

Volunteers have again been inside the stadium today to get the ground spick and span, after years of neglect, ahead of the weekend's clash.

Fans are to take part in a celebration parade before Saturday's game, with supporters being joined by a host of former players at Blackpool Tower at 1pm.

From there they will march down the promenade towards the stadium, where they are expecting to arrive at 2pm.