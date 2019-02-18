Ticket revenue for Oxford game likely to go to Owen Oyston, Blackpool Supporters' Trust confirm

Blackpool Supporters' Trust (BST) say it is likely gate receipts from this weekend's home game against Oxford United is likely to go to Owen Oyston.

It follows a meeting with the court receiver Paul Cooper, who has yet to have taken official control of the football club.

It is hoped the receiver will be in situ at the football club some time this week but even then, gaining financial control is likely to take longer according to BST.

This evening they released the following update: "Further to our statement last Friday, we have now had a discussion with Paul Cooper, the court-appointed receiver (CAR) and have asked for clarity with regard to the purchasing of tickets for the upcoming match against Oxford on Saturday, February 23.

"The CAR does not yet have control of the football club but it is hoped that will happen some time this week. However, gaining financial control will take longer and so it is likely that the CAR will NOT be in control of monies in time for the game on Saturday.

"The decision as to whether or not to return for this game is of course up to the individual but it is important that those who have been supporting the Not A Penny More (NAPM) campaign are aware that revenue from tickets purchased for the next home game will probably fall under the control of the Oyston family.

"The home game against Southend United on Saturday, March 9 is looking like a more realistic option for a return to Bloomfield Rd. Information will be shared with the supporters as soon as it is available.

"Due to the constantly changing situation, Paul Cooper will not be able to attend the BST General meeting on Saturday, but the joint CAR have told us that they intend to set up a meeting with representatives from ALL fan groups as soon as it can be arranged.

"Tim Fielding and Christine Seddon will hold a Q&A session at the meeting on Saturday morning instead."