'This is a kick in the teeth': Steve Evans on Gillingham's disappointment following Blackpool draw

Gillingham boss Steve Evans said it was a "kick in the teeth" for his side to only draw with Blackpool.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's 2-2 draw at Gillingham



The Gills were unable to capitalise on a two-goal lead, which came their way thanks to an Alex Jakubiak brace.

But Blackpool fought back with two goals in five minutes at the end of the opening period from Sullay Kaikai and Armand Gnanduillet.

The home side threw the kitchen sink at the Seasiders in the final stages in search of their opening win of the season, but Simon Grayson's men held firm to maintain their unbeaten start.

But Evans was left to rue a missed opportunity to claim three points.

“We were excellent," the Gillingham boss said. "We have dominated possession and we were always a threat going forwards.

“Blackpool have gone away with a point, which they will feel is a prize.

“We switched off for six or seven minutes before half time and that’s when they scored their two goals. We looked nervous.

“But let’s be honest, we shouldn’t have just been two goals up at that stage, we should have been three or four goals minimum.

“We played some wonderful football so this is a kick in the teeth.

“I thought we were terrific second half and it was the best we’ve played during my time here, by a long way.

“We’ve peppered their goal and that’s not an exaggeration. It’s a special performance but we’ve only drawn.”