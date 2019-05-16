Third friendly added to Blackpool FC's pre-season schedule

A third fixture has been added to Blackpool's pre-season schedule with the Seasiders due to face Spennymoor Town.

Terry McPhillips' men will take on the National League North side outfit on Saturday, July 13.

The fixture will take place at Shildon AFC's Dean Street ground, owing to improvement works taking place at Spennymoor's ground.

The friendly will coincide with the Seasiders ending their pre-season camp in Scotland.

A trip to Barrow and a game against Blackburn Rovers at Bloomfield Road have already been confirmed.

Confirmed pre-season fixtures:

Saturday, July 13 - Spennymoor Town (A)

Saturday, July 20- Barrow AFC (A)

Saturday, July 27 - Blackburn Rovers (H)