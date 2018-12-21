'They should be there or thereabouts': Blackpool boss expecting promotion push from Barnsley

Terry McPhillips is expecting to see a completely different Barnsley side this weekend to the one Blackpool beat in the cup in August – a victory he believes was the “turning point” of their season.

The Seasiders came from behind to claim a thrilling 3-1 win in their Carabao Cup first-round tie at Bloomfield Road back in August.

After suffering a defeat and a draw in their two opening League One games of the campaign, it proved to be Pool’s first victory – which was especially poignant given it was also McPhillips’ first win as the club’s interim boss.

This game is likely to be just as significant, given the Tykes sit one place above Pool in the league table, just two points ahead.

McPhillips admits Pool can’t take too much from that cup victory and expects to see much stronger opponents this time round.

He said: “We played them in the Carabao Cup but both teams made a lot of changes that day, but that game was the turning point of our season.

“It was our first win in all games and the first win at home. We played particularly well, despite going in 1-0 down at half-time, when we hadn’t done a lot wrong. But the second half we were different class.

“But it will be a stronger team than they had last time and no doubt it will be a tough game.

“They have the high press. They have the big forward (Kieffer Moore), who is about 6’6” and he runs around and competes. There’s also Pottsy (Brad Potts), who was with us, and a lot of other good players.

“A lot of them played in the Championship last year, so it’s going to be tough.

“They should be (there or thereabouts) with the players they’ve got. They’re right up there now but I think they’ll have a hard game as well.

“We’ll recover the lads again who played on Tuesday and the lads will know one or two places are perhaps up for grabs.

“I think there will be a chance for one or two on Saturday and it will be up to them to take their chance.

“There are no favourites. It’s a case of when you get your chance, you’ve got to take it.”