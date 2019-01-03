'They're a team not in the best moment': Arsenal boss Unai Emery asked about Blackpool's dispute with Owen Oyston ahead of FA Cup clash

Unai Emery insists his Arsenal side will pay Blackpool plenty of respect during this weekend's FA Cup third round tie at Bloomfield Road.

The Gunners travel to the Fylde coast having already faced Blackpool once this season, overcoming them 2-1 in their last-16 Carabao Cup clash back in October.

Spaniard Emery, who said the Seasiders aren't in the "best moment" as a club, believes Arsenal will be in for another tough 90 minutes.

"We know them because we played against them and we have the respect," Emery said.

"We’ll prepare for the match with this respect for them, but also respect for this competition. It’s a way to win a title. We want to play and have positive things with our supporters in this way.

"When we played here against them in the Carabao Cup, we knew this history of this club. They aren’t in the best moment for that.

"But here against us at the Emirates they played very competitively and gave us a lot of difficult moments.

"I have a big respect for each team and I know they are one team now not in the best moment but the respect is there because it’s a very big opportunity for them to play against us with their supporters and live this important moment, finding the chances against us.

"We are going to be competitive. The priority is the next match, and that’s Blackpool. I am going to play with the players to be competitive.

"If we need some young players to do one mix, but finding this power to be stronger with them, we will do it. The priority now is Blackpool.