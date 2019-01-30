'They're a good, good side': Wycombe boss full of praise for Blackpool after Bloomfield Road draw

Gareth Ainsworth says no one should be surprised at Blackpool’s position in the League One table after his Wycombe Wanderers side drew 2-2 with the Seasiders last night.

The Chairboys were denied the three points at Bloomfield Road by Harry Pritchard’s penalty five minutes from time.

Despite conceding late on and failing to take advantage of taking the lead on two occasions, Ainsworth was more than happy to settle for a point.

It means Blackpool and Wycombe have now drawn their their last five meetings in league and cup.

“We should just share the points with Blackpool from now on,” Ainsworth joked.

“Listen, can I say to everyone that Blackpool are a very good side so whoever is surprised they’re near the top of the table, don’t be. They’re a good, good side.

“The size of them, the quality of players they’ve got, they’ve got players who have played in the Premier League and they’ve got players who will play in the Championship.

“I rate them as a good side and it’s not surprising the results they’ve had lately, so that’s a real good point for us.

“We weren’t great, especially going forward although we did create some good chances.

“At the other end we defended stoutly, we defended really well.”

There were fears the game wouldn’t even go ahead before kick-off due to heavy rainfall, but the pitch passed two inspections.

Ainsworth added: “This game wasn’t on four hours before kick-off, so fair play to the Blackpool ground staff. They’ve got the game on.

“Fair play to the club as well, they’ve got all the stewards in, they’ve got the game on and got it all done and we’ll take a point away from home any day.

“But don’t be disappointed, that’s a very good battling point which I would have taken before the game.”