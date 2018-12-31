'There will be some atmosphere': Terry McPhillips looks ahead to Blackpool's New Year's Day challenge against Sunderland

Terry McPhillips is hoping his Blackpool players will be spurred on by the atmosphere the 7,800 Sunderland fans create during tomorrow's New Year's Day clash at Bloomfield Road.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips looks to loan market for Blackpool's business in transfer window



The Blackpool fans will be heavily outnumbered by their Sunderland counterparts, who will occupy both the North and East stands.

“It’ll be noisy in there, so there will be some atmosphere," McPhillips said.

“Obviously it’s New Year’s Eve the night before so I’m sure plenty of them will come and stay.

“It’s going to be lively but it’s going to be good to have a really good atmosphere in there.

“Obviously it’s an advantage for them but I think it will inspire our players to do even better.”

Pool will be hoping to have some more players back for the Sunderland gave, having been without eight for Saturday's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

“We’ll dust ourselves down but we’re hoping to have one or two back," McPhillips added.

“It’s difficult, it’s hard. You always want your best players when you’re going to go on good runs.

“But I think the lads that have come in have acquitted themselves well and I’m hoping one or two to be training with us on Monday.”