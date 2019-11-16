'There was only going to be one winner': Blackpool fans speak of delight as AFC Wimbledon win sees them return to play-offs The Seasiders have now won four games on the spin in all competitions Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool climbed back up into the League One play-offs with a richly deserved 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon. Here's a selection of fans' comments on social media: Simon Grayson praises his Blackpool players for 'important' victory against AFC Wimbledon