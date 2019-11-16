'There was only going to be one winner': Blackpool fans speak of delight as AFC Wimbledon win sees them return to play-offs

The Seasiders have now won four games on the spin in all competitions
Blackpool climbed back up into the League One play-offs with a richly deserved 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

Here's a selection of fans' comments on social media: