'The type of player that is needed!': Blackpool fans have their say on signing of winger Grant Ward

Ward has signed an initial 18-month contract with the Seasiders
The January transfer window might not have opened yet but that's not stopped Blackpool from announcing the free transfer of winger Grant Ward.

Here's what fans have had to say about Pool's early piece of business: