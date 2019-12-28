'The type of player that is needed!': Blackpool fans have their say on signing of winger Grant Ward Ward has signed an initial 18-month contract with the Seasiders Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The January transfer window might not have opened yet but that's not stopped Blackpool from announcing the free transfer of winger Grant Ward. Here's what fans have had to say about Pool's early piece of business: Jay Spearing admits Blackpool are going through a sticky patch ahead of Tranmere Rovers trip 'This move is a sign of our intent': Simon Grayson on Blackpool's capture of former Ipswich winger Grant Ward