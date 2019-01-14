'The training facilities were horrendous': Former Blackpool goalkeeper Joe Lewis slams club for lack of investment

Former Blackpool loanee Joe Lewis has opened up about his spell at the club during the 2014/15 campaign.

The goalkeeper made 36 appearances for the Seasiders, on loan from Cardiff City, as Pool finished bottom of the Championship.

The club won just four league games all season under the management of Jose Riga and Lee Clark.

Lewis, who is now north of the border with Aberdeen, slammed the club for its lack of investment during his time on the Fylde coast.

“It was a strange experience really,” Lewis told the Press and Journal.

“There was no real investment in facilities. The stadium was good, but the pitch was like playing on a beach.

“The training facilities were horrendous, as bad as I have come across.

“The changing rooms at the training ground and the pitches were really poor. You were going into completely dilapidated buildings.

“We would get changed and head back to the stadium for lunch, but all you had were a couple of portable cabins the staff used.

“The building itself looked as if it had sat there for 40 years completely untouched. There were temporary showers but there was no investment whatsoever in that side of things. I don’t know what it’s like now.”