The seven games Mike Dean has refereed Blackpool - after official makes history by showing 100th red card

Referee Mike Dean has never been one to shy away from the limelight.

Last night he found himself hitting the headlines once again by becoming the first official to show 100 red cards in the Premier League.

Dean, who has been refereeing for 18 years, showed two yellow cards to Ashley Young in Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

With that in mind, The Gazette has taken a look back at the seven occasions Dean has taken charge of games involving Blackpool.

Ironically, he’s never shown a red card when officiating the Seasiders. He has, however, officiated a number of Lancashire derbies, as well as four Premier League fixtures.

He was the man in charge when Blackpool’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed at Old Trafford in 2011.

He has also refereed Blackpool this season, officiating the FA Cup third round defeat to Arsenal at Bloomfield Road.

Dean is something of a bad luck charm for the Seasiders as they’ve never managed to win a game he’s been in charge of.

Burnley 2-2 Blackpool, September 15, 2007

Dean awarded the Seasiders a penalty, which was converted by Wes Hoolahan in this Championship clash at Turf Moor. The Clarets went ahead through Steve Jones, only for Pool to level thanks to Hoolahan’s spot kick. Burnley thought they had won it when Ade Akinbiyi put the home side in front in the 86th minute only for Andy Morrell to snatch a point for the Seasiders with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Blackpool 1-3 Preston North End, November 16, 2008

It was a day to forget for the Seasiders as Dean took charge of this Lancashire derby day defeat at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool did take an early lead through Adam Hammill, but a 54th-minute goal from Chris Brown triggered a comeback, Neil Mellor heading Preston in front before Brown’s second of the game compounded Pool’s misery.

Blackpool 1-2 Blackburn Rovers, September 25, 2010

Dean took charge of another all-Lancashire clash at Bloomfield Road, only this time it was a Premier League fixture. It was a cruel and undeserved defeat for Pool, too, as Brett Emerton struck an injury-time winner for Blackburn. The visitors had earlier gone in front thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Charlie Adam, but Matt Phillips hit back for the home side on his Premier League debut.

Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Blackpool, November 27, 2010

The Seasiders were again unable to hold on as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw with Bolton at the Reebok Stadium. With Dean the man in the middle, Pool raced two goals clear thanks to goals from Ian Evatt and Luke Varney. But Martin Petrov pulled one back with for the home side before Mark Davies levelled a minute from time.

Blackpool 1-3 Chelsea, March 7, 2011

Dean awarded Chelsea a penalty as Blackpool fell to a second straight defeat to see them fall closer to the Premier League dropzone. John Terry gave the Blues a first-half lead before Frank Lampard converted from the spot after Ian Evatt had been adjudged to have fouled Salomon Kalou. Lampard scored again before Jason Puncheon netted a late consolation for Ian Holloay’s men.

Manchester United 4-2 Blackpool, May 22, 2011

Dean oversaw Blackpool’s defeat to the Premier League champions, a result that confirmed their relegation back down to the Championship. The Seasiders looked on course for an unlikely revival when goals from Charlie Adam and Gary Taylor-Fletcher put them in front after Ji-Sung Park’s opener. But United fought back and claimed the win to end Pool’s one-season stay in the top flight, Anderson and Michael Owen both finding the back of the net along with an Ian Evatt own goal.

Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal, January 5, 2019

The last time Dean oversaw a Blackpool game was as recently as January, when he took charge of their FA Cup third round defeat. Despite pushing the Gunners all the way in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, there was nothing Terry McPhillips’ men could do to stop Unai Emery’s side, who cruised into the next round thanks to a brace from teenager Joe Willock and an Alex Iwobi effort.