'The players were patient': Keith Hill on Rochdale's 2-1 Boxing Day win against Blackpool

Rochdale boss Keith Hill was pleased with the patience his side showed to score late on in their 2-1 Boxing Day win against 10-man Blackpool.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips bemoans refereeing decisions in Blackpool's cruel Boxing Day defeat at Rochdale



Ian Henderson scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute at Spotland after Rochdale had earlier struggled to break down the Seasiders, who had been reduced to 10 men after just half an hour.

Oliver Rathbone had earlier given Dale a first-half lead against the run of play, before Michael Nottingham levelled after Jordan Thompson's red card.

"I’m pleased with the result," Hill said.

"It's back-to-back wins and we've now broken the 30 points. We were well into March last season when we broke the 30-point mark and it was February when we got 25 points, so it gives the players confidence.

"The players were patient and to be fair, their goalkeeper was superb.

"I thought the game was an even contest and it was always going to be difficult, but the sending off affects their tactics and that gives us more possession that Blackpool would probably have allowed us.

"We’ve been done before because of a lack of concentration when we’ve been given the ball but I thought we dealt with Blackpool’s tactics in the second half superbly well.

"They’re a good side even with 10 men and they had a counter-attacking threat so we had to respect them. My only message at half time was to keep a second half clean sheet.

"We created the chances but came up against a good goalkeeper but even if one of those chances hadn’t gone in, we had to respect the point.

"But as a result of us keeping on knocking on the door we got all three points and I thought it was a well-worked goal.

"We’re trying our best to keep retaining our League One status and I’m working with a good group of players.

"That little bit of belief today will hopefully stand us well for this Saturday against Bradford City."