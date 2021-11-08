The number of points Blackpool have won from losing positions compared to Coventry City, Nottingham Forest and QPR

The Seasiders had to come from behind on Saturday to claim a 1-1 draw against QPR in a pulsating, but frustrating encounter at Bloomfield Road.

It was a game that was littered with controversy, with a number of officiating decisions going against Neil Critchley's men.

Kenny Dougall’s sixth minute header was wrongly ruled out for offside, while a foul from QPR defender Moses Odubajo on Jordan Gabriel inside the box went unpunished.

Odubjao would then escape with only a booking for a late, cynical slashing down of Josh Bowler to compound Blackpool’s frustrations.

Referee Joshua Smith did make amends of sorts at the start of the second-half by awarding the Seasiders a penalty, which Gary Madine dispatched.

But Neil Critchley’s side were still left frustrated after goalkeeper Seny Dieng was only shown a yellow card for his foul on Gabriel that led to the spot kick.

Neil Critchley's side have claimed nine points from losing positions this season

Despite the majority of the big calls going against the Seasiders, Pool’s players kept their discipline and stuck to the game plan.

But a point was the least their efforts deserved.

Stats published today reveal Saturday's draw was the ninth point the Seasiders have earned this season fighting back from a losing position.

According to playmaker, only Coventry City (13) and Nottingham Forest (10) have earned more points after trailing among Championship sides.

Millwall and Saturday's opponents QPR, meanwhile, have also claimed nine points from losing positions.

Cardiff City and Preston North End have picked up eight.

Blackpool's most memorable fightback of the season came last month, when Critchley's men fought back from two goals down to beat Reading 3-2.

The Seasiders also wiped out Bournemouth's two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season.

Critchley's men beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside in September after going a goal down, while they earned a point on the opening day against Bristol City after trailing.