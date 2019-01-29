The market value of every player in Blackpool's £5.5million squad
Blackpool go into the second half of the season in the chase for promotion from League One.
Here's a look at how much every player in Terry McPhillips' squad is worth according to football market tracking website Transfermarkt.com.
1. Mark Howard
Transfermarkt value the former Bolton Wanderers 'keeper at 300k.
0
2. Christoffer Mafoumbi
Transfermarkt value the 24-year-old at 100k.
0
3. Myles Boney
Transfermarkt value the young goalkeeper at 25k.
0
4. Ben Heneghan
Transfermarkt value the Sheffield United loanee at 400k.
0
View more