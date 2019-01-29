Blackpool

The market value of every player in Blackpool's £5.5million squad

Blackpool go into the second half of the season in the chase for promotion from League One.

Here's a look at how much every player in Terry McPhillips' squad is worth according to football market tracking website Transfermarkt.com.

Transfermarkt value the former Bolton Wanderers 'keeper at 300k.

1. Mark Howard

Transfermarkt value the former Bolton Wanderers 'keeper at 300k.
0
Buy a Photo
Transfermarkt value the 24-year-old at 100k.

2. Christoffer Mafoumbi

Transfermarkt value the 24-year-old at 100k.
0
Buy a Photo
Transfermarkt value the young goalkeeper at 25k.

3. Myles Boney

Transfermarkt value the young goalkeeper at 25k.
0
Buy a Photo
Transfermarkt value the Sheffield United loanee at 400k.

4. Ben Heneghan

Transfermarkt value the Sheffield United loanee at 400k.
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6