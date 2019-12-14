'The lads showed character': Sunderland assistant gives his verdict on Black Cats' 1-1 draw with Blackpool

Sunderland assistant Steve Parkin praised the character of his players after they came from a goal down to secure a point in today's 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's 1-1 against his former side Sunderland



Matty Virtue's sublime early effort gave the Seasiders the ideal start after just four minutes.

Pool had chances to extend their lead but they were pegged back before the break when Charlie Wyke steered home from a corner.

The home side ended the game with 10 men following George Dobson's dismissal for two bookings, but Simon Grayson's men were unable to take advantage.

On the game, assistant manager Parkin told our sister paper the Sunderland Echo: “I'm disappointed with the first four minutes when we conceded. After that it was a good reaction to conceding the goal.

“The aspects of our play early on were a little bit apprehensive.

“The first half at the end of it we grew into the game and showed more bravery on the ball, it was important to get on the ball and we played some good stuff.

“We got back into the game.”

Parkin added: “We had a chat about body language being important and reaction to disappointment being important too.

“The lads took it on board and there are no guarantees you will score first.

“If you go behind you need to see a reaction, the lads showed a good reaction and sticking to the game plan.

“It was good to see Charlie score a good goal to get us back in it.

“The lads showed a lot of character.”

Parkin was standing in for Parkinson for post-match press duties at the Stadium of Light.

When asked why Parkinson was not facing questions post-match, Parkin explained: “He just wanted a change from it, I think he has had a busy week, his voice is about as good as mine.

“We have had plenty to say this week on the training ground and probably just wanted a break from it.”