The King is here to stay! Kenny Dougall becomes latest player to pledge his long-term future to Blackpool

The 28-year-old has agreed terms on a fresh contract that will keep him at Bloomfield Road until June 2023, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The midfielder’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the current season.

“I’m delighted that I can continue working with this group of players and manager”, Dougall said.

“It was a no-brainer to extend my stay after what we achieved last season.

“We’ve now continued that form into this season and there’s a good feeling at the moment. The buzz around the club is good and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Dougall, who is currently away with the Australian national team, made 40 appearances for the Seasiders last season after signing on a free transfer.

Dougall has pledged his long-term future to the club

The former Barnsley man has made another 11 appearances this season.

Dougall will forever remain in Blackpool folklore having scored both goals in the Wembley play-off final win against Lincoln City in May.

News of Dougall’s commitment to the club comes after Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart and Jerry Yates all signed new deals.

The Seasiders will be be hoping to tie down Neil Critchley to a longer deal, with the head coach's contract due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.