"The kind of game everyone wants to play in": Blackpool's Nathan Delfouneso previews Arsenal test

Blackpool’s Carabao Cup visit to the Emirates Stadium tonight is the sort of tie every footballer wants to be involved in, according to Nathan Delfouneso.

The Seasiders head to the capital tonight to take on Arsenal as a reward for beating Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR.

Delfouneso says it is a mouthwatering clash for the Seasiders to be involved in.

He said: “We’re now looking forward to our next game. I will look forward to it eventually.

“The focus was on Fleetwood and we’ve got to digest this first, but the boys are looking forward to Arsenal.

“It’s the sort of tie everyone wants to play in. Going down there, we’ll go and enjoy it and hopefully have a good day.”

Delfouneso was the only Blackpool player to emerge with any credit from the 3-2 defeat to Fleetwood at the weekend.

The forward helped Pool get back into the game, crossing for Jordan Thompson to tap home from close range, before scoring himself to set up a tense finish.

But Joey Barton’s men held on to secure their first ever league victory against their Fylde coast neighbours.

“We’ve got to come back strong and we can’t get too downhearted about it,” Delfouneso said.

“We’ve also got to learn because we’re still a young team and we’ve still done really well so far this season. It’s one defeat for the first time in a long time, so we will come back strong I’ve no doubt.

“We’ve got to learn from it but we can’t allow it to get us down. We need to analyse it and I’m confident with the players we have got in the dressing room that we’ll come back all good.”