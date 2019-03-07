'The future is bright, the future is tangerine': Blackpool boss excited for fans' big homecoming

Terry McPhillips says he can't wait to see what a full Bloomfield Road looks and sounds like this weekend after getting a sneak preview of Blackpool's boisterous support at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Boss Terry McPhillips believes more decisions can go Blackpool's way with bigger crowds



Over 1,800 Pool fans made the journey to East Lancashire in midweek to cheer the Seasiders on as they claimed a crucial 2-1 win.

But now, with more than 14,000 fans expecting to pack out Bloomfield Road against Southend United this weekend for the big homecoming, McPhillips can't hide his excitement.

“Seeing the fans at Accrington give us great hope that the future is bright, the future is tangerine and we’re all looking forward to it," the Pool boss said.

“It was a much needed win. I thought the performance, which was key, was right up there with the levels we set ourselves.

“I thought we got stronger as the game wore on and shaded it in the end.

“The support was awesome and we thank all the fans. It makes it even more exciting now for Saturday’s game, but it’s going to be multiplied again.

“They made some noise, the place was bouncing. Accrington stadium is a bit smaller so it felt full.

“It was great to see the players and the fans celebrating the winning goal together and hopefully there is much more of that to come.

“At Sunderland away there’s a stonewall penalty but we don’t get it.

“But at Accrington it’s no surprise our crowd are right behind where the foul took place. It was a stonewall penalty but the referee did hesitate and you think ‘not again’. But I do think the fans helped.

“It’s human nature if you like, but it was a penalty and Jay stuck it in with aplomb.

“We got the victory that was much needed and now we can’t wait to play Southend on Saturday.”