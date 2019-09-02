The full list of ins and outs at Blackpool FC this summer as transfer window shuts

As has become the norm at Blackpool Football Club, it has been another summer of several comings and goings at Bloomfield Road.

In total, 13 players have arrived, while 15 have departed.

Jak Alnwick, Rocky Bushiri, Ben Heneghan and James Husband have all arrived on loan, while Jamie Devitt, Ryan Edwards, Sullay Kaikai, Sean Scannell, Ben Tollitt and Adi Yussuf were brought in on free transfers.

Fees were paid for Ryan Hardie and Joe Nuttall, while Calum Macdonald was another permanent acquisition from Derby County.

In terms of outgoings, nine players were allowed to go for free after being released at the end of their contracts.

Marc Bola made the move to Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, while summer signings Devitt and Tollitt were both allowed to leave on loan before making a competitive appearance for the Seasiders.

Harry Pritchard was the last one out of the door, the club agreeing to cancel his contract by mutual consent paving the way for him to link up with Gary Bowyer again at Bradford City.

Myles Boney and Yusifu Ceesay have also departed on loan to non-league sides South Shields and Altrincham respectively.

IN:

Jak Alnwick (season-long loan from Rangers)

Rocky Bushiri (season-long loan from Norwich City)

Jamie Devitt (free transfer from Carlisle United)

Ryan Edwards (free transfer from Plymouth Argyle)

Ryan Hardie (undisclosed fee from Rangers)

Ben Heneghan (loan until January from Sheffield United)

James Husband (season-long loan from Norwich City)

Sullay Kaikai (free transfer from Crystal Palace)

Calum Macdonald (permanent from Derby County)

Joe Nuttall (undisclosed fee from Blackburn Rovers)

Sean Scannell (free transfer from Bradford City)

Ben Tollitt (free transfer from Tranmere Rovers)

Adi Yussuf (free transfer from Solihull Moors)

OUT:

Marc Bola (undisclosed fee to Middlesbrough)

Myles Boney (season-long loan to South Shields)

Yusifu Ceesay (loan until January to Altrincham)

Max Clayton (released)

Mark Cullen (released, signed for Port Vale)

Donervon Daniels (released, signed for Luton Town and loaned to Doncaster Rovers)

Jamie Devitt (season-long loan to Bradford City)

Chris Long (released, signed for Motherwell)

John O’Sullivan (released, signed for Morecambe)

Harry Pritchard (free transfer, Bradford City)

Jimmy Ryan (released, signed for Rochdale)

Fin Sinclair-Smith (released, signed for Longridge Town)

Chris Taylor (released)

Ben Tollitt (one-month loan to Wrexham)

Scott Quigley (released, signed for Barrow)