'The fans will back you': Supporters react to news Paul Stewart is fronting consortium to buy Blackpool FC

Former Blackpool star Paul Stewart has confirmed he is fronting a consortium that are looking to take over the club from Owen Oyston.

Here's how Blackpool fans have been responding to the news on social media: