'The fans will back you': Supporters react to news Paul Stewart is fronting consortium to buy Blackpool FC Could Paul Stewart be involved in a possible takeover of Blackpool FC? Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Former Blackpool star Paul Stewart has confirmed he is fronting a consortium that are looking to take over the club from Owen Oyston. Here's how Blackpool fans have been responding to the news on social media: Terry McPhillips hopes signing is imminent in bid to boost Blackpool's goal threat League One and Two rumours: Blackpool set to sign Newcastle United striker | Sunderland boss confirms interest in international striker | Portsmouth NOT close to signing winger | Derby and Nottingham Forest eye Scunthorpe star