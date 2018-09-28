The best kind of headache for Blackpool boss

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips admits he’ll have a tricky job on his hands deciding what side to put out at Peterborough United this weekend.

McPhillips made five changes to his team for Tuesday’s League Cup triumph against QPR, which sealed Blackpool’s progression to the last 16 of the competition for the first time in 11 years.

Michael Nottingham, Callum Guy, Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Dodoo and Armand Gnanduillet all produced impressive displays to stake their claim for a starting spot in the league.

It gives the Pool boss a massive selection headache for tomorrow’s trip to London Road, where the Seasiders are looking to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games against the League One leaders.

“I’ll have a job picking a team for Saturday now, I might leave it until Saturday morning,” he joked. “But they’re the headaches you want in football.

“We’ve got some players coming back from injury as well, so it’s a really good night for the club and hopefully we get a bit of luck with the draw and then another big game to come to in the fourth round.

“I hope we can get a big draw for the lads, I hope so for the club and I hope so for the fans as well. But we’ll see.

“I think the draw is Saturday night so we’ll have a game first, which we’ll prepare for.

“As it stands I don’t think we’ve picked up any new injuries.

“We brought Armand off towards the end on Tuesday because he looked a bit tight, Callum off just because he’s coming back and Ryan McLaughlin is also coming back from injury. But they all got some good minutes which is a massive bonus for us.”