'That was a hard watch': Fans vent frustration at Blackpool's drab goalless draw with Bolton

There was little in the way of goalmouth action at the University of Bolton Stadium last night
Blackpool fans were quick to speak of their frustration last night after the Seasiders laboured to a goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers.

Here's a selection of your comments about last night's result: