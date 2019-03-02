'That's the worst we've done all season': Terry McPhillips at a loss to explain Blackpool's defeat to Bristol Rovers

Terry McPhillips admits he never saw the nature of Blackpool's miserable 4-0 defeat to League One strugglers Bristol Rovers coming.

The Seasiders made it back-to-back defeats with League One as they succumbed to an embarrassing defeat at the Memorial Ground.

Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a hat-trick for the home side while Liam Sercombe rounded off the scoring in the final minute of normal time.

When asked to explain the defeat, McPhillips said: “I don’t know, I didn’t see that coming. There’s no excuses today, we simply weren’t at the races.

“You’ve got to give Bristol Rovers credit, their front two were a real handful and were physical and powerful. Fair play to Clarke-Harris, he scored the hat-trick and got the Man of the Match.

“But we’ve got to do better and that was the worst we’ve done all season.

“But it’s football, isn’t it? Goals go in, people make mistakes, people play well and people play poorly. But as a group we haven’t done very well.

“It’s been a different week for us, but I don’t think we can make any excuses we’ve simply been beaten by the better team.

“Saying all that, if there are any positives then it’s the fact we did create chances - we just didn’t take them.

“There’s Harry Pritchard’s header, Jordan Thompson’s turn and hit, Armand Gnanduillet should score and it’s one he’s got to put away if he wants to go to the next level.

“We created a few in the second half as well. Joe Dodoo had a chance, Chris Taylor has a great chance where we’re expecting him to score with the quality he’s got. Then there’s other half chances.

“So we did create some really good chances, but I’ve said before our problem is sticking the ball in the back of the net and it’s still our problem.

“Even if we had scored a couple it wouldn’t have mattered because we didn’t defend well enough.

“Too many haven’t come out with any credit.

“But it wasn’t to be and we have to hold our hands up and say it was unacceptable. Accrington on Tuesday is now a massive game for us.”