'That's football': Terry McPhillips refuses to dwell on 'foul' in lead up to Oxford's first goal

Terry McPhillips felt Ollie Turton was fouled prior to scoring an own goal in yesterday's defeat at Oxford United, but conceded these things happen in football.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips explains reasoning behind dropping Armand Gnanduillet for Blackpool's defeat at Oxford

Oxford's first goal was initially given as a Marcus Browne goal, but replays show the ball ended up in the back of the net courtesy of a header from Turton.

The right back was under pressure at the back post, and McPhillips believes the defender was fouled by the Oxford man.

“It was a hell of a header, unstoppable," he joked.

"We’ve just watched it five times and it’s swirling around, it’s hard to defend because it’s a hell of a ball in and it’s going to cause havoc and it did.

“But their lad has fouled him, that’s my opinion. There’s contact and he’s not even going for the ball, he just bumped in facing the other way.

“But that’s football. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t.

“The second one, we were attacking but they hit us on the counter attack which we don’t defend well enough. But we’ve got to give them a bit of credit for a quality bit of play and a quality finish.”