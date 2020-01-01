'That's a fantastic signing, he could easily play in the Championship': Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on Blackpool's new recruit Jordan Thorniley

Thorniley has signed for the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee
Sheffield Wednesday fans have had nothing but good things to say about Jordan Thorniley, who has today joined Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

Here's some of the comments they've made: