Terry McPhillips worried by Blackpool goal drought

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips admitted he is concerned about the Seasiders’ recent form and their dry spell in front of goal.

The 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland yesterday means Pool have won just one of their last seven games in League One.

It was the second game running in which they have failed to hit the back of the net, with Blackpool scoring just 26 times in 25 league fixtures this season.

When asked if he’s worried about that particular stat, manager McPhillips said: “Yes, even when we had our run at the start of the season we weren’t scoring enough and there were a lot of 0-0s in there. It’s a problem.

“It’s nice to see Joe Dodoo back, that’s a real plus, as is Donervon (Daniels) being back. They are two big pluses going forward.

“But in the end, one goal has done it and we didn’t finish our chances. We had enough to win a game.

“I can’t fault their effort or commitment but we just need to put it in the net now.”

Blackpool haven’t won in the league since the 2-1 victory against Charlton Athletic on December 8 and McPhillips says players in all positions need to start chipping in more regularly.

“It’s a big concern,” the Pool boss said of his side’s scoring problems.

“The goals are massive. You’re not winning games unless you’re scoring goals, so we need to start doing that.

“Joe being back is good, so we could do with him and Armand (Gnanduillet) kicking on.

“The rest – like Nathan Delfouneso’s, Chris Taylor, who had a good chance against Sunderland, and the big lads going up for set-plays – all need to start scoring goals.”

Despite going down to a frustrating defeat, there were still plenty of positives for Blackpool, who arguably had enough chances to win the game, not just draw it.

Ultimately it was Sunderland’s extra quality that was the difference, with 15-goal forward Josh Maja netting the decisive goal on 23 minutes.

McPhillips added: “I think this performance will give everyone at the club a boost at how well we’ve done against one of the favourites for the league.

“We should have got something out of the game.”

Pool are still without such key players as Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton but McPhillips believes it won’t be long until they are back in action.

“We’ll wait and see again,” the Pool boss said, when asked to provide an update on their fitness.

“Ollie made great progress and then had a little reaction, so that’s knocked him back a couple of days.

“He was due to train on Monday but he had a reaction on Sunday. But that’s part the game.

“It is a big test having so many players missing but it’s nice to have Donervon and Joe back.”