Terry McPhillips’ welcome selection issues as Blackpool host Plymouth Argyle

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips is looking forward to a selection headache for Saturday’s game with Plymouth Argyle.

McPhillips is expecting to have his widest choice of players to choose from since the start of the season, with Donervon Daniels and Ollie Turton among those in contention.

Other than long-term absentees Mark Howard, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton, the Pool boss says everyone else is fighting fit for the last seven games of the season.

“This weekend will certainly be the biggest pool of players we’ve had to choose from,” McPhillips said. “There will be a few disappointed lads on Saturday who won’t get stripped.

“No one has banged on my door yet this week, not yet anyway although there’s always time. But with the manner of last week’s win at Bradford, we have to back up our display.”

The Seasiders will be looking to complete the double over Plymouth having earned a 1-0 win at Home Park earlier in the campaign.

It turned out to be a hard-earned three points as Pool finished with nine men after Donervon Daniels and Marc Bola were shown straight reds for a bizarre altercation.

“In that game we weren’t clinical enough, we should have had it wrapped up in 25 minutes,” McPhillips added.

“We didn’t finish our chances and then you’re hanging on at the end because any home team losing 1-0 are going to chuck the kitchen sink and they did.

“Then Donervon lifts up Bola and that was that, they were off. But even then the lads defended for their lives and it was a much deserved win down there. That’s the sort of group we’ve got. Donervon just wanted Bola to head it away and he didn’t quite do that.

“But Donervon knew straight after the game he shouldn’t have lifted him up in the air, he just swatted him. It shouldn’t have happened but at least he was honest enough to admit that. They’re good lads and they’re a good group.

“There didn’t have to be a steward’s enquiry about it, they knew they had to learn from that mistake.”