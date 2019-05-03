Terry McPhillips warns Blackpool fans to expect the unexpected against Gillingham

Terry McPhillips has revealed there are likely to be one or two alterations to his Blackpool side for the club’s final game of the season against Gillingham.

Club captain Jimmy Ryan is likely to see his first action of the season after recently recovering from his long-standing knee troubles.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Seasiders since picking up the complaint in the final game of last season.

Youth teamer Nathan Shaw is another one who could see some game time as McPhillips looks to change things up for their final outing.

He said: “We want to win but also there might be one or two tweaks – players we haven’t seen for a long time and stuff like that, or players we’ve never even seen before.

“But no two ways about it, we’ll be trying to win the game.

“I’m really pleased for Jimmy that he’s got himself going again and I’m sure he’ll feature. It will be great to see him play on Saturday.

“As for Nathan, he’s been training with us for a long time and has been on the bench a number of times.

“What he’s really needed is a bit of luck, like someone picking up an injury, but the squad has stayed pretty fit.

“He’s done well, he’s been the star player for the youth team and when he’s trained with us he’s done well.

“He is a good prospect, there’s no doubt about it, and we’re hoping he can get some minutes as well.”

McPhillips also expressed his surprise at the recent departure of Gillingham legend Steve Lovell, who was sacked despite leading the club to mid-table safety.

“It’s a bonkers game,” the Pool boss said. “The Plymouth and Gillingham managers go right at the end of the season and it doesn’t really make sense, but it happens.

“I think when they’re already safe it’s a bit bizarre but things go on, people fall out, but I don’t know what the crack is.

“I know they’ve got some good players, some dangerous players, so we’re looking forward to a good game here.

“We want to finish the season with a good performance and a victory for the fans.”