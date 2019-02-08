Terry McPhillips wants Blackpool to take advantage of Walsall’s woes

Terry McPhillips is hoping his Blackpool side can capitalise on Walsall’s woeful recent form when the two sides meet at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

Despite enjoying a promising start to the season, the Saddlers have since slipped down to 17th in the League One table and are just three points ahead of the bottom four.

Dean Keates’ side, who drew 0-0 with Blackpool earlier in the season, have won just two of their last 16 league games and McPhillips is hoping that poor form continues this weekend.

He said: “When we played them early doors they were right up there, but you can have a run of wins or being unbeaten, then it can go the other way and that’s how it’s going for them at the moment.

“Hopefully we can capitalise on that but nothing really surprises me in this division. If you’re not on it on your day then anyone can beat anyone.

“They normally play 4-4-2 but we don’t know what they’re going to do. You predict they will go with that system but they’ve signed a few players and there might be some changes for them.

“We’ll see about that but it’s a great chance for us at home to go and perform.

“I hope it will be a different game to the 0-0 at their place, where we were the better team without ever really doing enough to win the game.

“I think the new additions and competition for places will help us make and score more goals and that’s what we’re going to have to do to win some more games.

“They’ve got a threat and they’ve got big Andy Cook up front and Morgan Ferrier, they’re a good front two. They’ve made some good signings as well.

“All the games are tough games but it’s probably more about what we do on the day and concentrate on us.

“If we can play as well as we did against Wycombe but defend set plays better then we’ve got a good chance.”

Pool will be without midfield duo Jay Spearing and Callum Guy for the Walsall clash, but Joe Dodoo is available for selection having recovered from an ankle injury.