Terry McPhillips wants Blackpool to rediscover home comforts starting with Peterborough United’s visit

Blackpool aren’t panicking about their disappointing recent home form but it’s something they need to put right sooner rather than later according to Terry McPhillips.

The Seasiders have won just one of their last nine games at Bloomfield Road and have yet to pick up three points in front of their own fans since the boycotting supporters have returned.

Peterborough United, the side directly above Pool in the league table, are the next side to make the trip to the Fylde coast this weekend.

McPhillips is keen to get that long-overdue home win and put their record right to give the club’s fanbase something to celebrate.

“I think it’s in your mind because that’s football and we want to do better at home, especially now the fans are back,” the Pool boss said.

“They have been brilliant and we’re going to need them in these last three home games of the season. We want to give them something back.

“I think it’s exciting times for the club because all the fans have come back to support their club.

“For them to be on the terraces and shouting their team on, it bodes well and it’s exciting with the prospect of new owners coming in to take the club to the next level.

“Is anyone panicking? No, I don’t think so. But we’ll just focus on the next game and we just want to give the fans a victory to celebrate.

“It’s scoring goals which is the issue. Scoring first would be good.

“We should have beaten Southend but as it turned out we needed a last-second equaliser to get a draw.

“I thought we were better than Doncaster but we didn’t seal the deal but Plymouth were better than us but we got the late goal to get a draw.

“Anything can happen but we just need a win here. A good performance would cap it off nicely but we’ll be doing everything we can.”

The Seasiders have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash, with long-term absentees Mark Howard, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton the only players missing.

“It will be a nice headache if you like,” McPhillips added. “We’ll have a final head count but I think there’s loads, so we’ll certainly have decisions to make on Saturday.”