Terry McPhillips unsure if cash from Blackpool's cup runs will be made available to spend in January

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips will be looking to strengthen in the January transfer window
Terry McPhillips says he’s not sure if the money Blackpool have raised from this season’s cup runs will be made available to him during the January transfer window.

The Seasiders reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season and earned a money-spinning tie with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

They have already pocketed £36,000 from their FA Cup first round win against Exeter City and, should they beat Solihull Moors tonight, will earn a further £54,000.

They will also be paid £75,000 for the game being televised live on BBC Two.

When asked if that money will be made available to him during the January transfer window, which opens in a month’s time, McPhillips told The Gazette: “That would be nice, that’s for sure. But I don’t know yet what the score is with that.

“We’ll just wait and see but I’ll be pushing that in the next few weeks.”