Terry McPhillips thanks 'magnificent' Blackpool fans after dramatic win at Accrington Stanley

Terry McPhillips believes the boisterous and passionate away support made all the difference as Blackpool got back to winning ways in dramatic style at Accrington Stanley

The Seasiders claimed a priceless three points at the Wham Stadium last night thanks to Jay Spearing’s penalty nine minutes from time.

Pool took the lead after just five minutes through Matty Virtue’s first for the club only to be pegged back by Luke Armstrong on 23 minutes.

But it was the 1,823 Pool fans who were left celebrating a 2-1 win that lifts them back up to eighth in League One and sets the club up perfectly for Saturday’s homecoming clash against Southend United.

McPhillips said: “It was a hell of a derby, a great game. It must have been a cracker for the neutral.

“It was great to have such an atmosphere here. I thought our fans were magnificent all the way through and they helped us.

“It’s a massive win and we’re really pleased because we really needed that.

“Most importantly, we needed the performance and the fighting spirit which was missing a bit at Bristol Rovers (where Pool lost 4-0 on Saturday).

“It was great to have a game on the Tuesday after that one because it was a bad day at the office and we just didn’t turn up.

“Other than that we’ve been competitive in every game. I’m pleased for the group and for the supporters because they’ve had a great night to support the team in numbers and they really helped us.”

There were jubilant celebrations among fans, players and staff at full-time and an excited McPhillips said: “It’s nice to have that, isn’t it? What an atmosphere – it was incredible. The players haven’t had that before.

“So I’m really pleased for the players, the fans, all the staff and the club in general.

“That was a real occasion and I can’t wait for Saturday now. The players celebrating with the fans at the end – we’ve just not had that.

“The ground was packed and enclosed, and (on Saturday) it’s going to be an even bigger ground with more fans in and all shouting for us. It’s exciting and hopefully they can help us.”

Accrington were reduced to 10 men in bizarre circumstances following Spearing’s penalty, with goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov receiving a straight red after throwing a bottle back into the crowd.

Mc Phillips said: “I saw the goalkeeper pick something up from the middle of his box – I don’t know what it was – and chuck it back into the crowd.

“You probably can’t do that and the linesman reported it to the referee. It’s a bit harsh on them but that’s the way it goes.

“The referee has got to do things by the book. It made for an exciting end to the game and a bit of chaos, carnage and mayhem. But thankfully we came out the other side.”