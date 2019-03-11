Terry McPhillips thanks Blackpool fans for an awesome day

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has one simple message for the fans who returned to fill Bloomfield Road on Saturday: thank you.

Almost 16,000 packed out the stadium to witness a moment in history as Pool marked the beginning of an exciting new dawn.

There were jubilant scenes as a 96th-minute own goal handed the Seasiders what could prove a vital point as they drew 2-2 against Southend United.

McPhillips said it was a special occasion that will live long in the memory.

“It was awesome,” he said. “There were hairs standing up on the back of the neck as I walked out, goosepimples, all that.

“I knew it was going to be like that because of the lead-up to it. I can’t thank the fans enough for their support and how they’ve gone about it.

“It was brilliant to be here. I’ve been in Bloomfield before when it’s been rocking but never quite like it was on Saturday.”

When it was put to him that Blackpool almost feels like a new club, McPhillips replied: “I wouldn’t say that – it’s still Blackpool and it’s still tangerine.

“But it feels like I’m at a club with a big support in this league and with that support I think we can go places.

“For me it’s exciting. I’ve felt their pain and the suffering because I’ve been speaking to the supporters all week.

“Everyone has got a different story why they didn’t come. Some were four years, some were five, some were six. But they’re all back now and it’s brilliant.”

Players and staff capped off the occasion by taking part in a lap of honour to show their recognition to the returning supporters.

“It’s a long time that these fans haven’t been in the stadium, so we wanted to give them a big thank you,” McPhillips added.

“Hundreds of volunteers have been cleaning this ground up this week, so we wanted to give back to them.

“I thought the effort from the players was superb and I’m really pleased for everybody involved that we didn’t lose the game because we didn’t deserve to.

“It feels like a win when you score like that but it’s only a point, and then you go in and find out that Doncaster and Peterborough have both lost.

“So if we do well on Tuesday night (when eighth-placed Blackpool host Doncaster, who are sixth with three points more), who knows?”